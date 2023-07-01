All Sections
Russians cremate their dead without keeping records to avoid paying compensation – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 19:19
Russian servicemen, photo: Getty Images

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russians are using mobile crematoria in an attempt to deprive the families of dead Russian servicemen of benefits and compensation.

Source: General Staff report

Quote: "The occupiers suffer significant losses every day, which they try to conceal, and they continue to employ the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the dead of the benefits and compensation advertised by Russian propaganda. Extensive use is being made of mobile crematoria in order to do this.

In particular, it has been established that one of these crematoria is currently operating 24/7 on the territory of the Berdiansk port. Currently, about 50 bodies of dead Russian servicemen, who were recently transported from areas of hostilities to the local morgue, are due to be cremated."

Details: The General Staff states that the cremation of dead Russian servicemen is carried out without identifying them or keeping any records.

