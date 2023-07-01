All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians cremate their dead without keeping records to avoid paying compensation – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 19:19
Russians cremate their dead without keeping records to avoid paying compensation – General Staff
Russian servicemen, photo: Getty Images

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russians are using mobile crematoria in an attempt to deprive the families of dead Russian servicemen of benefits and compensation.

Source: General Staff report

Quote: "The occupiers suffer significant losses every day, which they try to conceal, and they continue to employ the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the dead of the benefits and compensation advertised by Russian propaganda. Extensive use is being made of mobile crematoria in order to do this.

In particular, it has been established that one of these crematoria is currently operating 24/7 on the territory of the Berdiansk port. Currently, about 50 bodies of dead Russian servicemen, who were recently transported from areas of hostilities to the local morgue, are due to be cremated."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff states that the cremation of dead Russian servicemen is carried out without identifying them or keeping any records.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: