There's no indication of Wagnerites heading to Belarus – Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces

As of 1 July, there is no indication of Wagner Group forces heading to the territory of Belarus.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Currently, as of today, not a single unit of the Wagner Private Military Company has been seen on the territory of Belarus. However, we are staying aware of the further development of the situation, and our intelligence agencies are working to obtain information about it. If this happens, the military command will know about it."

Details: Naiev added that if Wagner Group fighters appear in Belarus, several courses of action are being considered.

"In each of them, the Armed Forces will take adequate countermeasures. Forces are currently being trained to counter possible manifestations," Naiev said.

He also noted that Ukrainian intelligence and Ukraine's partners are closely monitoring the situation in Belarus, in particular, regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons, as stated in Russia. So far, according to him, such movements have not been observed.

