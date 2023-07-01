All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There's no indication of Wagnerites heading to Belarus – Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 19:49
There's no indication of Wagnerites heading to Belarus – Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces
Serhii Naiev

As of 1 July, there is no indication of Wagner Group forces heading to the territory of Belarus.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Currently, as of today, not a single unit of the Wagner Private Military Company has been seen on the territory of Belarus. However, we are staying aware of the further development of the situation, and our intelligence agencies are working to obtain information about it. If this happens, the military command will know about it."

Advertisement:

Details: Naiev added that if Wagner Group fighters appear in Belarus, several courses of action are being considered.

"In each of them, the Armed Forces will take adequate countermeasures. Forces are currently being trained to counter possible manifestations," Naiev said.

He also noted that Ukrainian intelligence and Ukraine's partners are closely monitoring the situation in Belarus, in particular, regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons, as stated in Russia. So far, according to him, such movements have not been observed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: