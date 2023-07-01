Zelenskyy believes Ukraine will soon provide all conditions for people to return home

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s President, believes that soon Ukraine will be able to provide conditions for people who went abroad due to the war to return home.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy spoke about the visit of Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, to Ukraine on Saturday.

In particular, the president thanked Spain for its respect and assistance to Ukrainians who found refuge in this country while fleeing hostilities.

Quote: "I believe that soon we will be able to provide all the necessary conditions for our people to return home to Ukraine."

