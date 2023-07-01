All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Underwater robot and drone: Ukraine's rescue service reveals how it clears mines from bodies of water

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 23:41
Underwater robot and drone: Ukraine's rescue service reveals how it clears mines from bodies of water

Modern specialised equipment is being used to inspect bodies of water in Mykolaiv Oblast for explosive devices.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine

Quote: "On 1 July, modern specialised equipment was used to carry out [demining] work at a Mykolaiv firm: a Charpie underwater robot, a Fifish V6 Expert M100 underwater drone, and a Sonobot 5 [unmanned surface vehicle for hydrographic surveying].

Advertisement:

The surveys were carried out with the involvement of a special river-sea demining boat, and Rescuer 2019 and Crouline diving and rescue boats."

Details: Protective buoys were installed wherever divers found explosive devices; the devices were then brought to the surface and transported to the shore by boat, before being loaded into a special vehicle which took them to be destroyed in a specially designated area.

In total, over 15 hectares of water bodies in Mykolaiv Oblast have been cleared of explosive devices.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Using modern equipment, such as underwater drones and robots, for detecting dangerous traces of war will speed up the process of clearing mines from bodies of water and protecting personnel from injury, the SES said. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: