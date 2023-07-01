All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Underwater robot and drone: Ukraine's rescue service reveals how it clears mines from bodies of water

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 23:41
Underwater robot and drone: Ukraine's rescue service reveals how it clears mines from bodies of water

Modern specialised equipment is being used to inspect bodies of water in Mykolaiv Oblast for explosive devices.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote: "On 1 July, modern specialised equipment was used to carry out [demining] work at a Mykolaiv firm: a Charpie underwater robot, a Fifish V6 Expert M100 underwater drone, and a Sonobot 5 [unmanned surface vehicle for hydrographic surveying].

The surveys were carried out with the involvement of a special river-sea demining boat, and Rescuer 2019 and Crouline diving and rescue boats."

Details: Protective buoys were installed wherever divers found explosive devices; the devices were then brought to the surface and transported to the shore by boat, before being loaded into a special vehicle which took them to be destroyed in a specially designated area.

In total, over 15 hectares of water bodies in Mykolaiv Oblast have been cleared of explosive devices.

Using modern equipment, such as underwater drones and robots, for detecting dangerous traces of war will speed up the process of clearing mines from bodies of water and protecting personnel from injury, the SES said. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: