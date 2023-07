Air defence in operation in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Air defence forces are in operation in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and Russian drones have been detected in the airspace.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Kyiv Oblast. We detected a drone in the airspace. Air defence forces are in operation, working on targets.

Stay in shelters and other safe places while the air-raid warning is in force."

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 01:35 that the air defence system was also in operation in Kyiv.

An air-raid warning is still in force in the capital and oblast.

