All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks Kyiv at night: services report debris falling in 4 districts and 4 injured

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 06:15
Russia attacks Kyiv at night: services report debris falling in 4 districts and 4 injured
DAMAGED HOUSE IN KYIV. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Two people were injured by shrapnel and taken to hospital as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July, and two more people were poisoned by fumes, but refused to go to hospital. Debris from downed Russian targets fell in four districts of the capital.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, 

Quote: "The enemy launched another attack on Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July. As of now, debris has been recorded falling in four districts of the capital.

Advertisement:

At one address, firefighters were putting out a fire on the balcony of the fourth floor of a 16-storey residential building. Two people were injured as a result of the incident (poisoning from inhaling fumes), but they refused to be hospitalised. In addition, one person was rescued and brought to a safe distance from the building.

At another address, the façade of a 25-storey residential building was damaged on the 24th floor without subsequent burning. Before the firefighters arrived, two people with shrapnel wounds were found at the scene and hospitalised.

At another address, a fire broke out in a one-storey non-residential building and spread to the roof over a total area of 20 square metres. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

In addition, the firefighters extinguished a fire in the green area near the building. There were no fires at other addresses."

 
 
 
 

Details: The State Emergency Service has reported that 95 firefighters and rescue workers and 19 basic and special fire appliances were involved in the process.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces detected and shot down about 10 Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: