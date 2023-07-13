Russia attacks Kyiv at night: services report debris falling in 4 districts and 4 injured

Two people were injured by shrapnel and taken to hospital as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July, and two more people were poisoned by fumes, but refused to go to hospital. Debris from downed Russian targets fell in four districts of the capital.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram,

Quote: "The enemy launched another attack on Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July. As of now, debris has been recorded falling in four districts of the capital.

Advertisement:

At one address, firefighters were putting out a fire on the balcony of the fourth floor of a 16-storey residential building. Two people were injured as a result of the incident (poisoning from inhaling fumes), but they refused to be hospitalised. In addition, one person was rescued and brought to a safe distance from the building.

At another address, the façade of a 25-storey residential building was damaged on the 24th floor without subsequent burning. Before the firefighters arrived, two people with shrapnel wounds were found at the scene and hospitalised.

At another address, a fire broke out in a one-storey non-residential building and spread to the roof over a total area of 20 square metres. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

In addition, the firefighters extinguished a fire in the green area near the building. There were no fires at other addresses."

Details: The State Emergency Service has reported that 95 firefighters and rescue workers and 19 basic and special fire appliances were involved in the process.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces detected and shot down about 10 Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!