Air defence forces destroy about 10 Shahed drones over Kyiv

Ukraine’s air defence forces detected and downed about 10 Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Shahed-136 loitering munitions are attacking Kyiv for the third day in a row. Last night, there was a large-scale attack by Iranian-made drones. UAVs entered the capital from different directions.

About a dozen enemy targets were identified and destroyed by air defence assets and personnel from the Air Force in Kyiv's airspace."

Details: Popko also reported that fragments of downed Russian drones were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv.

Earlier, Vitali Klitschko reported that a man was killed as a result of an attack by Russian drones on Kyiv; four more people were wounded, including two taken to hospital.

