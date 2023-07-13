All Sections
Russia launches Shahed drones, Kalibr and ballistic missiles, Ukraine's air defence destroys 22 targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 07:56
Illustration of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence destroyed all 20 Shahed drones launched by the Russians on the night of 12-13 July, as well as 2 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national 24/7 newscast; Air Force on Telegram 

Quote: "We can say that there was a night attack that involved Shaheds and cruise missiles, and one Iskander M-type ballistic missile was also recorded. It was launched from occupied Crimea from the Dzhankoi area.

Two Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea, both of which were destroyed on different fronts by air defence systems.

Additionally, Shahed-131/136-type UAVs were detected incoming from two directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk (from the south) and from the north (Kursk direction).

We can say that most of the UAVs headed towards Kyiv Oblast, where a significant number of the assault drones were destroyed.

So, in the end, we have a successful air defence operation: 20 Iranian-made Shaheds (all that were launched that night – ed.) were destroyed, and 2 Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed."

Details: The Telegram channel of the Air Force notes that information regarding the consequences of launching a missile from the Iskander-M tactical missile system is being clarified.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups from the Air Force and air defence of other components of the defence forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

On 12 July and previous days, Air Force aircraft inflicted more than 15 group air strikes on Russian invaders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

