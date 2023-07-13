All Sections
Former UK Prime Minister: After Russia, our greatest enemy is "Ukraine fatigue"

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 10:06
Former UK Prime Minister: After Russia, our greatest enemy is Ukraine fatigue
Boris Johnson, photo from his Twitter

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has stressed the importance of providing support to Ukraine.

Source: Johnson in an interview with CNN after the NATO summit in Vilnius, writes European Pravda

Details: According to the ex-prime minister, it is important that the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine stably.

He said that in addition to the Russian army itself, the greatest enemy of Ukrainians is now the threat of "Ukraine fatigue."

"But they’ve got to win, it’s absolutely crucial," Johnson said, explaining that it is vital for democracy and freedom around the world.

He also said that "there can be no possible excuse" for postponing Ukraine's entry into NATO.

"The last remaining objection was that it was going to be provocative to Vladimir Putin. Well, we’ve seen what happens when you don’t have Ukraine in NATO, you provoke the worst war in Europe in 80 years."

Details: When Johnson was asked whether, in his opinion, the re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States is a threat to Ukraine, he recalled that it was under the Trump administration that Ukraine received its first Javelins.

Nevertheless, CNN recalls that the context of these events matters – by that time the power had changed in Ukraine, and Trump was suspected of pressuring Kyiv to get an investigation against his political rival.

Boris Johnson resigned in June amid a row over parties in Downing Street during Covid restrictions, although he said an investigation into Partygate had been used to kick him out of the parliament.

