All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU wants to send military instructors to Ukraine when "circumstances allow"

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 11:04
EU wants to send military instructors to Ukraine when circumstances allow
Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

The European External Action Service intends to expand the European mission to train Ukrainian troops. They want to "deploy" this mission to the territory of Ukraine when "circumstances permit" them to do so.

Source: EL PAÍS

Details: Reportedly, the European External Action Service (EEAS) plans to increase efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defence and boost the co-funding of advanced weapons systems.

Advertisement:

Thus, the diplomatic service of the EU offers member countries to increase funding to purchase fighter jets and air defence systems for Kyiv.

"Including missiles and fighter jets," an internal document of the European diplomatic service, accessed by the media, says.

The report analyses the formulas of "security obligations" the EU can undertake with Ukraine.

In particular, Brussels wants to expand the European mission to train Ukrainian troops; it is currently based in Germany and Poland.

Eventually, they want to "deploy" it to Ukraine, when "circumstances permit."

The media believe that the mission will probably be deployed to Ukraine after the war is over.

The document of the EU diplomatic service also refers to "security obligations" to Ukraine. It urges EU member countries to increase assistance in the repair of equipment sent to the Ukrainian army, demining, and cybersecurity support to combat hybrid threats, disinformation and interference.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: