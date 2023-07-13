All Sections
EU wants to send military instructors to Ukraine when "circumstances allow"

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 11:04
EU wants to send military instructors to Ukraine when circumstances allow
Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

The European External Action Service intends to expand the European mission to train Ukrainian troops. They want to "deploy" this mission to the territory of Ukraine when "circumstances permit" them to do so.

Source: EL PAÍS

Details: Reportedly, the European External Action Service (EEAS) plans to increase efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defence and boost the co-funding of advanced weapons systems.

Thus, the diplomatic service of the EU offers member countries to increase funding to purchase fighter jets and air defence systems for Kyiv.

"Including missiles and fighter jets," an internal document of the European diplomatic service, accessed by the media, says.

The report analyses the formulas of "security obligations" the EU can undertake with Ukraine.

In particular, Brussels wants to expand the European mission to train Ukrainian troops; it is currently based in Germany and Poland.

Eventually, they want to "deploy" it to Ukraine, when "circumstances permit."

The media believe that the mission will probably be deployed to Ukraine after the war is over.

The document of the EU diplomatic service also refers to "security obligations" to Ukraine. It urges EU member countries to increase assistance in the repair of equipment sent to the Ukrainian army, demining, and cybersecurity support to combat hybrid threats, disinformation and interference.

