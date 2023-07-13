All Sections
Ukrainian forces shoot down Shahed attack UAV with small arms in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 12:14
PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

A Ukrainian mobile crew has shot down an Iranian-made Shahed attack drone in Sumy Oblast.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A mobile group of military volunteers reportedly spotted a Russian UAV in the Romny district of Sumy Oblast on early 13 July.

The Ukrainian defenders opened fire with small arms and destroyed the UAV.

The wreckage of the UAV fell at a safe distance from populated areas in a deserted place.

 

