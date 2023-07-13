All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces shoot down Shahed attack UAV with small arms in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 12:14
Ukrainian forces shoot down Shahed attack UAV with small arms in Sumy Oblast
PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

A Ukrainian mobile crew has shot down an Iranian-made Shahed attack drone in Sumy Oblast.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A mobile group of military volunteers reportedly spotted a Russian UAV in the Romny district of Sumy Oblast on early 13 July.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian defenders opened fire with small arms and destroyed the UAV.

The wreckage of the UAV fell at a safe distance from populated areas in a deserted place.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: