Security Service of Ukraine detains chief financial officer of occupiers in Kupiansk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 12:50
PHOTO OF THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed another official collaborating with Russians in the liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of  the Security Service of Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: As shown by the result of the investigation, a 45-year-old former official of the Kupiansk City Council decided to build a career under Russian occupation.

During the temporary occupation of the city, she headed the "finance department" of the local administration of the Russian Federation.

On this post, the collaborator introduced a "rouble zone" in the region and also organised the financing of expenses for the needs of Russian troops.

After the liberation of Kupiansk, the malefactor tried to hide from justice. However, the Security Service of Ukraine officers established her location and detained her.

The person involved was informed of suspicion of collaboration activities.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to pay bail for the malefactor. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

