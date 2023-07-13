All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Council Secretary wants NATO to provide information about estates, accounts and yachts of corrupt Ukrainian officials

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 13:23
Security Council Secretary wants NATO to provide information about estates, accounts and yachts of corrupt Ukrainian officials
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO BY NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENCE COUNCIL OF UKRAINE

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wants NATO members to provide Ukraine with information about its corrupt officials who hide their fortunes in the banks of these countries.

Source: Danilov during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are periodically accused of taking a position on corruption... I have feedback. I would very much like the members of the alliance to provide us with information about those corrupt officials who currently hide money in bank accounts located on the territory of the alliance members so that they give us information about their estates, yachts, and so on.

Advertisement:

Because this kind of one-way traffic is happening. We are constantly told about corruption; for some reason, they don't want to tell us about Monte Carlo, Las Vegas, where these corrupt officials spend their fortunes. I would very much like us to establish maximum cooperation here.

I want to remind you that during all the years of independence, when we are told about corruption, only one corrupt official, namely Pavlo Lazarenko, was pointed out to us by the United States at one time, and he was imprisoned there for a while. And if there are many of them there, let's work together to find them and 'bring them out into the sun' so that everyone can see who they are."

Details: At the same time, Danilov expressed his firm conviction that Ukraine will join the North Atlantic alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: