Security Council Secretary wants NATO to provide information about estates, accounts and yachts of corrupt Ukrainian officials

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wants NATO members to provide Ukraine with information about its corrupt officials who hide their fortunes in the banks of these countries.

Source: Danilov during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are periodically accused of taking a position on corruption... I have feedback. I would very much like the members of the alliance to provide us with information about those corrupt officials who currently hide money in bank accounts located on the territory of the alliance members so that they give us information about their estates, yachts, and so on.

Advertisement:

Because this kind of one-way traffic is happening. We are constantly told about corruption; for some reason, they don't want to tell us about Monte Carlo, Las Vegas, where these corrupt officials spend their fortunes. I would very much like us to establish maximum cooperation here.

I want to remind you that during all the years of independence, when we are told about corruption, only one corrupt official, namely Pavlo Lazarenko, was pointed out to us by the United States at one time, and he was imprisoned there for a while. And if there are many of them there, let's work together to find them and 'bring them out into the sun' so that everyone can see who they are."

Details: At the same time, Danilov expressed his firm conviction that Ukraine will join the North Atlantic alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





