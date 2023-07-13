All Sections
Russians drop high-explosive bomb on Zmiinyi Island at dawn

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 13:55
At dawn on 13 July, Russian forces dropped a high-explosive bomb on the Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "At dawn, with the use of tactical aircraft, the enemy attacked Zmiinyi (Snake) Island by dropping a high-explosive aerial bomb."

Details: The Russians continue to use tactical aircraft in Beryslav district. In particular, on Wednesday, the settlement of Kozatske was attacked with guided aerial bombs.

In total, more than 70 artillery attacks were recorded during the past 24 hours, using more than 460 shells.

Read more: Battle for Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. Reconstructing the heroic tale of Ukraine losing and reclaiming the critical island

Background: 

  • On 8 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. 

