Russians drop high-explosive bomb on Zmiinyi Island at dawn

At dawn on 13 July, Russian forces dropped a high-explosive bomb on the Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Quote: "At dawn, with the use of tactical aircraft, the enemy attacked Zmiinyi (Snake) Island by dropping a high-explosive aerial bomb."

Details: The Russians continue to use tactical aircraft in Beryslav district. In particular, on Wednesday, the settlement of Kozatske was attacked with guided aerial bombs.

In total, more than 70 artillery attacks were recorded during the past 24 hours, using more than 460 shells.

On 8 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

