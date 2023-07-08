All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy visits Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on 500th day of full-scale war

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 08:46
Zelenskyy visits Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on 500th day of full-scale war
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded a video address to Ukrainians on the 500th day of the full-scale war.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "500 days of full-scale war.

Zmiinyi. A free island in a free Ukraine.

Advertisement:

I am grateful to everyone who fought here against the occupiers. We honoured the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in this battle, one of the most important during the full-scale war.

Glory to every man and woman who is fighting for the sake of security in our Black Sea!"

Details: Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, and Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President, came to the island along with the president and the military.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Read also: Battle for Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. Reconstructing the heroic tale of Ukraine losing and reclaiming the critical island

Background: Zelenskyy visited Türkiye yesterday, on 7 July.

The day before yesterday, he was in Czechia, and the day before that, he was in Bulgaria.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: