All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Electric shock to chest, waterboarding, beatings: how Russians abused women in occupied Kherson

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 14:40
Electric shock to chest, waterboarding, beatings: how Russians abused women in occupied Kherson

During the occupation of Kherson, Russian invaders tortured women in detention centres with beatings, electric shock, cold water, threats and humiliation.

Source: Presentation of the report on Ukrainian women held by Russia at a press conference in Ukrinform

Quote of Onysiia Syniuk, legal analyst of ZMINA: "We managed to record cases of torture against five women. [The Russians used] beatings, the use of electric current, the use of water. Water was either poured into the mouth, or a cotton cloth was pulled over the head, the water poured on it, and when it dried, it contracted and did not let air pass. Electric shock was applied to the bare chest."

Details: According to Syniuk, human rights defenders of the ZMINA Human Rights Centre collected testimonies of victims and witnesses. In particular, about 30 women were identified, who at different times were kept on the premises of the temporary detention centre No 1 of the General Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

According to human rights activists, women were constantly humiliated. They were forcibly stripped during detention, them and their children threatened with rape. 

Psychological violence was used. In particular, some torture was carried out in cells in the presence of other women to intimidate detainees. The tortures themselves were carried out day and night; screams were heard in all rooms of the isolator.

One of the victims was forced to listen to the cries of her husband, who was held in the cell nearby. For more effective psychological pressure, the doors of both cameras were opened.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The women were detained in violation of all their rights. They were not told why they were detained, or where they were taken.

The number of people in the cells was at least twice the norm. Only five minutes were given for showering. Food was brought once a day, in insufficient quantities, and by evening it turned sour.

There was no medical support, and when a doctor very rarely came, he said that women feigned illness, the activists stated at the press conference. 

After such torture and humiliation, the women suffer from numerous diseases, weight loss, stress, etc. after their release, the researchers report.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: