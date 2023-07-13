Russians attack Orikhiv, kill a man
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 15:47
On 13 July, one person has been killed in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, due to Russian shelling, and the invaders have destroyed three houses.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote: "Zaporizhia Oblast. The enemy carried out mortar shelling in the city of Orikhiv.
As a result, about three houses were destroyed, and a man was killed."
