200 Russians and Kremlin-appointed leader killed in occupied Tokmak

Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, has said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 200 Russian occupiers and the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the city in Tokmak.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Our Defence Forces have successfully worked on the occupiers' positions in Tokmak. Intelligence reports that the forging and stamping plant is done [struck – ed.], about 200 Russian invaders along with the city's commandant were killed, and FSB officers are panicking and taking their families out."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov has joked that "according to the forecast, the heat will only get worse" and advised the Russian occupiers to "go to their swamps" because "it's safer there".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







