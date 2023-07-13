All Sections
200 Russians and Kremlin-appointed leader killed in occupied Tokmak

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 July 2023, 17:56
200 Russians and Kremlin-appointed leader killed in occupied Tokmak
A SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, has said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 200 Russian occupiers and the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the city in Tokmak.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Our Defence Forces have successfully worked on the occupiers' positions in Tokmak. Intelligence reports that the forging and stamping plant is done [struck – ed.], about 200 Russian invaders along with the city's commandant were killed, and FSB officers are panicking and taking their families out."

Details: Fedorov has joked that "according to the forecast, the heat will only get worse" and advised the Russian occupiers to "go to their swamps" because "it's safer there".

