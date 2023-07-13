I don't think war can last for years – Biden

US President Joseph Biden hopes that the war in Ukraine will not last for years, as resources are limited and Russian President Vladimir Putin will realise that it is not in Russia's interests.

Source: Joe Biden at a press conference in Helsinki, quoted by European Pravda

Quote from Biden: "Well, I don't think the war [between Russia and Ukraine – ed.] could go on for years, for two reasons. Number one, I don't think that the Russians could maintain the war forever in terms of resources and capacity. Number two, I think there is going to be a circumstance where eventually President Putin is going to decide it is not in the interest of Russia, economically, politically, otherwise, to continue this war."

Details: The American leader has admitted that he cannot predict how the war will end.

"My hope is and my expectation is you will see that Ukraine makes significant progress on their offensive," he said, adding that over time, this will create an opportunity for a negotiated settlement.

Biden has also said that Putin has already lost the war.

"There is no possibility of him [Putin] winning the war in Ukraine. He has already lost that war," the US president said.

Background: On 12 July, speaking in Lithuania, Biden said that Putin had made a mistake by launching an invasion of Ukraine and promised that support for Ukraine would not waver.

Biden also confirmed that he was considering a decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

