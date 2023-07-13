All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


I don't think war can last for years – Biden

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 18:41
I don't think war can last for years – Biden
Joe Biden, photo by the White House

US President Joseph Biden hopes that the war in Ukraine will not last for years, as resources are limited and Russian President Vladimir Putin will realise that it is not in Russia's interests.

Source: Joe Biden at a press conference in Helsinki, quoted by European Pravda

Quote from Biden: "Well, I don't think the war [between Russia and Ukraine – ed.] could go on for years, for two reasons. Number one, I don't think that the Russians could maintain the war forever in terms of resources and capacity. Number two, I think there is going to be a circumstance where eventually President Putin is going to decide it is not in the interest of Russia, economically, politically, otherwise, to continue this war."

Details: The American leader has admitted that he cannot predict how the war will end.

Advertisement:

"My hope is and my expectation is you will see that Ukraine makes significant progress on their offensive," he said, adding that over time, this will create an opportunity for a negotiated settlement.

Biden has also said that Putin has already lost the war.

"There is no possibility of him [Putin] winning the war in Ukraine. He has already lost that war," the US president said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: On 12 July, speaking in Lithuania, Biden said that Putin had made a mistake by launching an invasion of Ukraine and promised that support for Ukraine would not waver.

Biden also confirmed that he was considering a decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: