Ukrainians hold defence on several fronts, Russians deter them on two – General Staff report

On the 505th day of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, heavy fighting is ongoing on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are trying to prevent the Ukrainian forces from advancing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 July

Quote: "The Russians continue to concentrate their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; heavy fighting is ongoing. About 20 combat encounters have occurred during the day."

Details: The situation on the key fronts is the following:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts , there have been no changes in the operational situation. No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in areas bordering Ukraine.

and , there have been no changes in the operational situation. No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in areas bordering Ukraine. On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , the Russians maintain a military presence. During the day, they launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Veterynarne in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on over 15 settlements, in particular Kamin in Chernihiv Oblast; Pokrovka and Riasne in Sumy Oblast; and Muravske, Oliinykove, Riznykove and Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

and , the Russians maintain a military presence. During the day, they launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Veterynarne in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on over 15 settlements, in particular Kamin in Chernihiv Oblast; Pokrovka and Riasne in Sumy Oblast; and Muravske, Oliinykove, Riznykove and Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast. On the Kupiansk front , the Ukrainian troops are holding the line. The Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of the settlement of Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Stroivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

, the Ukrainian troops are holding the line. The Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of the settlement of Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Stroivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians. On the Lyman front , the Russians conducted offensive actions east of the settlement of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and east of the settlement of Terniv in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Artillery attacks were launched on over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

, the Russians conducted offensive actions east of the settlement of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and east of the settlement of Terniv in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Artillery attacks were launched on over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Bakhmut front , under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled all Russian attacks in the area of the settlement of Berkhivka. The Russians have launched artillery attacks on over 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast.

, under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled all Russian attacks in the area of the settlement of Berkhivka. The Russians have launched artillery attacks on over 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. On the Avdiivka front , the Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of the settlement of Avdiivka. They also launched artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements, in particular Berdychi, Stepove and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

, the Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of the settlement of Avdiivka. They also launched artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements, in particular Berdychi, Stepove and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Marinka front , the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the Russian offensive towards Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched attacks on over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the Russian offensive towards Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched attacks on over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Shakhtarsk front , the Russians conducted offensive actions near the settlement of Novomykhailivka but to no avail and launched an airstrike near the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast. They launched attacks on the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Storozheve, Blahodatne and Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast.

, the Russians conducted offensive actions near the settlement of Novomykhailivka but to no avail and launched an airstrike near the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast. They launched attacks on the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Storozheve, Blahodatne and Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the further advancement of the Ukrainian troops. The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. They launched artillery attacks on over 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Chornobaivka and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson. Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, gaining foothold in the positions achieved, conducting counter-battery fighting.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched five airstrikes on areas of concentration of manpower and two attacks on the anti-aircraft systems of the Russians during the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an area of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians, with 10 artillery systems on the firing positions and a radar station for counter-battery fighting by the Russians.

The Russian forces launched a missile and aircraft attack on the territory of Ukraine, using two Kalibr cruise missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 20 Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 UAVs.

As a result of the successful work of anti-aircraft missile units, combat aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defence of other formations of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, two Kalibr cruise missiles and 20 combat drones have been destroyed.

Moreover, the Russians have launched 46 airstrikes and about 40 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and on settlements. There are victims among civilians, including children; residential buildings and other civilian and administrative infrastructure have been damaged.

