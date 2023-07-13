Deportation of Ukrainians by Russians reaches Henichesk district

In the occupied Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast, close to the border with Crimea, the Russians are evicting Ukrainian citizens to Russia and settling representatives of their own minorities in their place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 13 July

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to use the practice of artificial resettlement and forced assimilation of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

For example, in the Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast, the occupiers have begun forcibly deporting to Russia Ukrainian citizens who have not yet obtained or refused to obtain Russian citizenship, including families with children and the elderly.

The occupiers usually settle their places of residence with representatives of national minorities from low-income groups of the Russian population."

