All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deportation of Ukrainians by Russians reaches Henichesk district

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 13 July 2023, 19:40

In the occupied Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast, close to the border with Crimea, the Russians are evicting Ukrainian citizens to Russia and settling representatives of their own minorities in their place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 13 July

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to use the practice of artificial resettlement and forced assimilation of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. 

For example, in the Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast, the occupiers have begun forcibly deporting to Russia Ukrainian citizens who have not yet obtained or refused to obtain Russian citizenship, including families with children and the elderly.

Advertisement:

The occupiers usually settle their places of residence with representatives of national minorities from low-income groups of the Russian population."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: