New NATO defence plans: more forces on the eastern flank, higher combat readiness

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 22:25
NATO. PHOTO FROM THE WEBSITE OF THE ALLIANCE

The new regional defence plans of the North Atlantic Alliance, approved at the Vilnius summit, provide for a set of measures to defend and deter Russia as the biggest and most immediate threat.

Source: German media outlet Bild, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The new NATO defence plans are more than 4,400 pages long and describe in detail what military capabilities the Alliance's 32 member countries should demonstrate together with Sweden in the land, air and naval forces, as well as in the cybersphere and space.

Among other things, it is assumed that in the future, 300,000 military personnel of the Alliance will be in a state of high operational readiness, including 35,000 soldiers of the Bundeswehr. 

The number of forces deployed on the eastern flank will be increased to brigade level (4,000 troops).

The Alliance is also discussing the creation of a second NATO Land Command. The German city of Wiesbaden, where the US Army has its base, is being discussed as its location. The First Land Command is now located in İzmir, Türkiye. 

In the event of aggression, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of NATO in Europe will be allowed to make more decisions without prior consultation with NATO bodies. Thus, the Alliance will be able to respond faster to threatening situations.

In addition, according to the plans, NATO should develop more forces capable of withstanding fierce battles. There should be more long-range artillery systems and missiles; air defence systems are also being expanded to protect against enemy attacks.

Other measures include strengthening the protection of underwater pipelines; for this purpose, at the Naval Command base in Northwood, Britain, a new surveillance centre is being created.

Background: On 11 July, the North Atlantic Alliance leaders at the Vilnius summit agreed on new large-scale defence plans, reflecting the need to combat threats such as Russia and terrorism.

For some time, Türkiye blocked the approval of the Alliance's plans due to wording regarding geographical locations such as Cyprus. But at the last moment, the blockade of Türkiye was overcome.

