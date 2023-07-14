All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Six more countries join G7 in providing security guarantees to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 14 July 2023, 00:11
Six more countries join G7 in providing security guarantees to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

On the first day after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Czechia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden joined the security guarantees for Ukraine proposed by the G7 countries.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address

Details: Zelenskyy said that on Thursday 13 July, he held a meeting on military matters with the leaders of the Security Service of Ukraine and military and foreign intelligence (Defence Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service), as well as a meeting with international relations experts on the outcome of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The president said Ukraine had reached "good agreements with almost all its partners" at the Vilnius summit, and his team is already beginning to prepare for the next NATO summit in Washington.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy noted that the NATO-Ukraine Council "should work in a meaningful way", so Ukraine is drawing up proposals for its partners.

Quote: "We are continuing our very successful agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO by preparing treaties with countries. Bilateral treaties.

Only a day after Vilnius, six countries have already joined the seven largest democracies of the world with which we agreed on security guarantees yesterday.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

These are Czechia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Thank you!

I am confident that the number of guarantors will increase. Ukraine and the United States will keep a list of the states that join our joint declaration with the G7 on security guarantees on the path to NATO."

Details: Zelenskyy said that ahead of the Washington summit, everything that was discussed in Vilnius should be worked out together with partners, as well as new joint positions that Ukraine and Ukrainian soldiers "definitely deserve".

The Ukrainian president also said that he had a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which they talked about the Peace Formula and the Grain from Ukraine initiative. 

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine, not Russia, is its partners’ centre of attention now.

"And when we put an end to this war by establishing Russia's defeat, respect and attention to Ukraine will be established in history forever - for all future generations of our people. But this is being achieved now in the battles for Ukraine, in the offensives and in defence," he added.

Background: The G7 countries have prepared long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, which they call historic, and a step towards ending the current phase of the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: