Six more countries join G7 in providing security guarantees to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

On the first day after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Czechia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden joined the security guarantees for Ukraine proposed by the G7 countries.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address

Details: Zelenskyy said that on Thursday 13 July, he held a meeting on military matters with the leaders of the Security Service of Ukraine and military and foreign intelligence (Defence Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service), as well as a meeting with international relations experts on the outcome of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The president said Ukraine had reached "good agreements with almost all its partners" at the Vilnius summit, and his team is already beginning to prepare for the next NATO summit in Washington.

Zelenskyy noted that the NATO-Ukraine Council "should work in a meaningful way", so Ukraine is drawing up proposals for its partners.

Quote: "We are continuing our very successful agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO by preparing treaties with countries. Bilateral treaties.

Only a day after Vilnius, six countries have already joined the seven largest democracies of the world with which we agreed on security guarantees yesterday.

These are Czechia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Thank you!

I am confident that the number of guarantors will increase. Ukraine and the United States will keep a list of the states that join our joint declaration with the G7 on security guarantees on the path to NATO."

Details: Zelenskyy said that ahead of the Washington summit, everything that was discussed in Vilnius should be worked out together with partners, as well as new joint positions that Ukraine and Ukrainian soldiers "definitely deserve".

The Ukrainian president also said that he had a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which they talked about the Peace Formula and the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine, not Russia, is its partners’ centre of attention now.

"And when we put an end to this war by establishing Russia's defeat, respect and attention to Ukraine will be established in history forever - for all future generations of our people. But this is being achieved now in the battles for Ukraine, in the offensives and in defence," he added.

Background: The G7 countries have prepared long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, which they call historic, and a step towards ending the current phase of the war.

