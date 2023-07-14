Zelenskyy holds meetings with Ukrainian Security Service Head, heads of intelligence
Friday, 14 July 2023, 00:58
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an intelligence, discussing internal security issues.
Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address
Quote: "A meeting with Head of the Security Service of Ukraine [Vasyl] Maliuk. A meeting with the heads of intelligence: Main Intelligence Directorate – [Kyrylo] Budanov, Foreign Intelligence [Service] – [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko.
We analyse the situation very carefully – everything related to the war and everything important for internal security."
