Zelenskyy holds meetings with Ukrainian Security Service Head, heads of intelligence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an intelligence, discussing internal security issues.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "A meeting with Head of the Security Service of Ukraine [Vasyl] Maliuk. A meeting with the heads of intelligence: Main Intelligence Directorate – [Kyrylo] Budanov, Foreign Intelligence [Service] – [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko.

We analyse the situation very carefully – everything related to the war and everything important for internal security."

