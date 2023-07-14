All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meetings with Ukrainian Security Service Head, heads of intelligence

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 00:58
Zelenskyy holds meetings with Ukrainian Security Service Head, heads of intelligence
ZELENSKYY, SCREENSHOT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an intelligence, discussing internal security issues.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "A meeting with Head of the Security Service of Ukraine [Vasyl] Maliuk. A meeting with the heads of intelligence: Main Intelligence Directorate – [Kyrylo] Budanov, Foreign Intelligence [Service] – [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko. 

We analyse the situation very carefully – everything related to the war and everything important for internal security."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: