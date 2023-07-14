Local residents report explosions in Voronezh and Kursk oblasts

Local residents of the Russian city of Voronezh and Kursk Oblast reported explosions on the evening of 13 July and night of 13-14 July.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza and Astra; local Telegram groups

Details: According to the information, residents of Voronezh reported an explosion in the skies above the city.

Subsequently, Telegram channels posted an alleged explosion in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located.

So far, Russian authorities and propagandists have not commented on these events.

