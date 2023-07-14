Drone attack: Air defence system operates in difficult weather conditions – Operational Command South

On 13 July, Ukraine’s air defence forces in the south operated in difficult weather conditions, because Russian forces attacked with drones during a strong thunderstorm.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is using attack drones during a strong thunderstorm."

Details: The command clarified that in the Black Sea there are two missile carriers on combat duty, equipped with up to 12 Kalibr missiles.

