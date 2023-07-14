Drone attack: Air defence system operates in difficult weather conditions – Operational Command South
Friday, 14 July 2023, 02:48
On 13 July, Ukraine’s air defence forces in the south operated in difficult weather conditions, because Russian forces attacked with drones during a strong thunderstorm.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook
Quote: "The enemy is using attack drones during a strong thunderstorm."
Details: The command clarified that in the Black Sea there are two missile carriers on combat duty, equipped with up to 12 Kalibr missiles.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!