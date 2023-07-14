Drone attack: Air defence system operates in difficult weather conditions – Operational Command South

On 13 July, Ukraine’s air defence forces in the south operated in difficult weather conditions, because Russian forces attacked with drones during a strong thunderstorm.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is using attack drones during a strong thunderstorm."

Advertisement:

Details: The command clarified that in the Black Sea there are two missile carriers on combat duty, equipped with up to 12 Kalibr missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!