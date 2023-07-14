All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians take about 300 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to Kalmykia

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 04:40
Russians take about 300 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to Kalmykia
UKRAINIAN CHILDREN. STOCK PHOTO FROM THE PRESIDENT'S TELEGRAM

The Russian occupiers took 280 children from the Antratsyt district of temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to the Republic of Kalmykia in July.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "During July, the Russians took about 280 children from the Antratsyt district (temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region) to the "Cossack Cadet Corps" in the Republic of Kalmykia, Russian Federation."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Russian occupiers plan to take out a total of about 500 Ukrainian children by the end of the summer.

Advertisement:

"Thus, the Russians not only kidnap children from TOT, but also brainwash them with aggressive propaganda, turning them into future janissaries (traitors to their own people – ed.)," the National Resistance Center noted.

Read more: Putin's path to The Hague through "filtration" and "rehabilitation": how Russia is abducting Ukrainian сhildren

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: