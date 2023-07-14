All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians take about 300 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to Kalmykia

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 04:40
Russians take about 300 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to Kalmykia
UKRAINIAN CHILDREN. STOCK PHOTO FROM THE PRESIDENT'S TELEGRAM

The Russian occupiers took 280 children from the Antratsyt district of temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to the Republic of Kalmykia in July.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "During July, the Russians took about 280 children from the Antratsyt district (temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region) to the "Cossack Cadet Corps" in the Republic of Kalmykia, Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Russian occupiers plan to take out a total of about 500 Ukrainian children by the end of the summer.

"Thus, the Russians not only kidnap children from TOT, but also brainwash them with aggressive propaganda, turning them into future janissaries (traitors to their own people – ed.)," the National Resistance Center noted.

Read more: Putin's path to The Hague through "filtration" and "rehabilitation": how Russia is abducting Ukrainian сhildren

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: