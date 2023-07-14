Russians take about 300 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to Kalmykia

The Russian occupiers took 280 children from the Antratsyt district of temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to the Republic of Kalmykia in July.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "During July, the Russians took about 280 children from the Antratsyt district (temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region) to the "Cossack Cadet Corps" in the Republic of Kalmykia, Russian Federation."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Russian occupiers plan to take out a total of about 500 Ukrainian children by the end of the summer.

Advertisement:

"Thus, the Russians not only kidnap children from TOT, but also brainwash them with aggressive propaganda, turning them into future janissaries (traitors to their own people – ed.)," the National Resistance Center noted.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!