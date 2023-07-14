All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 500 Russians at ZNPP

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 05:22
About 500 Russians at ZNPP
ZNPP. PHOTO: ENERGOATOM’S TELEGRAM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has reported that about 500 Russian occupiers are present at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "About 500 soldiers, including Russian invaders, because there are civilian workers there, too, are at the plant itself.

We have no information about the weapons they are using, the weapons they have mined and are mining the station with."

Advertisement:

Details: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has noted that the Russians are intimidating the civilian population, and for the second year in a row, provoke a man-made disaster by their actions.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has also added that all authorities and bodies of the region are ready to respond promptly to an emergency, and the population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is informed about the emergency procedure.

Background: Ihor Kuzin, Chief State Sanitary Doctor and Deputy Minister of Health, said that in the event of a Russian terrorist attack on the ZNPP, people would have to be evacuated from a 50-km zone around the plant.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: