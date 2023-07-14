All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 500 Russians at ZNPP

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 05:22
About 500 Russians at ZNPP
ZNPP. PHOTO: ENERGOATOM’S TELEGRAM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has reported that about 500 Russian occupiers are present at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "About 500 soldiers, including Russian invaders, because there are civilian workers there, too, are at the plant itself.

Advertisement:

We have no information about the weapons they are using, the weapons they have mined and are mining the station with."

Details: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has noted that the Russians are intimidating the civilian population, and for the second year in a row, provoke a man-made disaster by their actions.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has also added that all authorities and bodies of the region are ready to respond promptly to an emergency, and the population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is informed about the emergency procedure.

Background: Ihor Kuzin, Chief State Sanitary Doctor and Deputy Minister of Health, said that in the event of a Russian terrorist attack on the ZNPP, people would have to be evacuated from a 50-km zone around the plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: