About 500 Russians at ZNPP

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has reported that about 500 Russian occupiers are present at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "About 500 soldiers, including Russian invaders, because there are civilian workers there, too, are at the plant itself.

We have no information about the weapons they are using, the weapons they have mined and are mining the station with."

Advertisement:

Details: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has noted that the Russians are intimidating the civilian population, and for the second year in a row, provoke a man-made disaster by their actions.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has also added that all authorities and bodies of the region are ready to respond promptly to an emergency, and the population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is informed about the emergency procedure.

Background: Ihor Kuzin, Chief State Sanitary Doctor and Deputy Minister of Health, said that in the event of a Russian terrorist attack on the ZNPP, people would have to be evacuated from a 50-km zone around the plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!