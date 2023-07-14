Ukrainian defenders repel all Russian attacks near Berkhivka and Pervomaiske – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupation troops had over 30 combat engagements over the course of 13 July, and Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Berkhivka on the Bakhmut front and near Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 July

Quote: "Last night, the enemy launched another attack on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Information on the aftermath of this attack is currently being confirmed."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers launched a combined missile and air strike on Ukraine with two Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 20 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. As a result of successful combat operations, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 2 Kalibr cruise missiles and 20 attack UAVs.

In total, the Russians carried out more than 52 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on settlements about 50 times. Unfortunately, civilians, including children, have been affected, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues there. Over 30 combat engagements took place over the last day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces launched an airstrike near Veterynarne (Kharkiv Oblast) over the course of the past 24 hours. They also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 15 civilian settlements, including Kamin (Chernihiv Oblast); Pokrovka, Riasne and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Muravske, Oliinykove, Riznykove and Bolohivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces are holding the line on the Kupiansk front. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Kyslivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The settlements of Stroivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the east of Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and east of Terny (Donetsk Oblast). They also carried out airstrikes in and around Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians shelled over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Berkhivka despite being constantly covered with Russian artillery fire. Over 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Pervomaiske despite being constantly shelled with Russian artillery fire. The Russians carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces shelled more than 10 civilian settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove and Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back the offensive of Russian troops in the area of Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 10 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Heorhiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and carried out airstrikes near Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Storozheve, Blahodatne and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They carried out airstrikes in and around Pryiutne, Rivnopil, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Malokaterynivka and Kozatske. The Russians shelled over 20 civilian settlements, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Kherson, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Chornobaivka and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast). Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating the positions they had previously captured, striking Russian targets with artillery and engaging in counter-battery fire.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and two more on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, two ammunition storage points, ten field artillery units, three air defence systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and another important facility of the Russians.

