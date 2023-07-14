Ukrainian defenders kill 550 more Russians, destroy 5 tanks and 24 artillery systems
Friday, 14 July 2023, 08:00
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 550 Russian occupiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems, 5 tanks and other vehicles over the last day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 14 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 236,590 (+550) military personnel;
- 4,097 (+5) tanks;
- 8,008 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,449 (+24) artillery systems;
- 680 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 423 (+2) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 310 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,783 (+31) tactical UAVs;
- 1,273 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 7,019 (+24) vehicles and tankers;
- 662 (+10) special vehicles.
The information is being confirmed.
