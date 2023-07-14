Ukrainian defenders kill 550 more Russians, destroy 5 tanks and 24 artillery systems

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 550 Russian occupiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems, 5 tanks and other vehicles over the last day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 14 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 236,590 (+550) military personnel;

4,097 (+5) tanks;

8,008 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

4,449 (+24) artillery systems;

680 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

423 (+2) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

310 (+0) helicopters;

3,783 (+31) tactical UAVs;

1,273 (+2) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

7,019 (+24) vehicles and tankers;

662 (+10) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

