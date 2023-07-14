US defence budget: House of Representatives rejects number of negative amendments for Ukraine

The US House of Representatives rejected several amendments to the 2024 defence budget that were undesirable for Ukraine.

Source: Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, quoted by European Pravda

Details: It is reported that for many hours, members of the House of Representatives considered amendments to the draft law "On appropriations for the needs of national defence in 2024." (NDAA).

Quote: "We are glad to announce that all the negative amendments concerning Ukraine have been considered and rejected," Markarova said.

Among these:

# 105 (M.T. Green) – on the removal of the provision on the allocation of USD $300 million from the law. USA to help Ukraine (89 votes for; 341 against);

# 1206 (M. Geitz) – on the prohibition of security assistance to Ukraine (70 for; 358 against);

# 104 (M.T. Green) – on the removal from the law of the provision on the establishment of a centre of excellence in Ukraine (95 for; 332 against);

# 472 (R. Davidson, M. Cloud) – on the requirement for US President, in coordination with the Secretary of Defence and the Secretary of State, to submit to Congress a report containing a strategy for US participation in the war in Ukraine (129 for; 301 against);

# 1219 (E. Oglez) – on the removal of section 1224 of the draft law on the extension of Lend-Lease powers for Ukraine (71 for; 360 against);

# 1558 (M.T. Grin, M.Heitz and T.Massey) – on the prohibition of the sale or transfer to Ukraine of cluster munitions or technologies relating to cluster munitions (147 for; 276 against)

Markarova added that there is still a vote of the project as a whole, a vote of the Senate NDAA, a conference of chambers and a second vote. "At this stage, we are very grateful to everyone who voted against and urged others not to support the reduction of assistance to Ukraine," the ambassador said.

Earlier: On 7 July, the United States announced a new US$800 million package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included advanced conventional dual-use munitions (DPICMs), or cluster munitions.

