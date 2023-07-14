All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch 40 projectiles at Kherson in one day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 08:48

Russian forces conducted 76 attacks on Kherson Oblast during the day of 13 July, killing one person, and wounding another one.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Over the past day, the Russians carried out 76 attacks, firing 487 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, aircraft, and UAVs.

Russian forces fired 40 projectiles at the city of Kherson alone.

Advertisement:

The Russian military targeted the residential areas of the oblast’s settlements; administration building in Novooleksandrivka rural hromada; the territory of two enterprises and a garage cooperative in the Kherson district. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed, and one more was wounded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: