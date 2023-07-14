Russians launch 40 projectiles at Kherson in one day

Russian forces conducted 76 attacks on Kherson Oblast during the day of 13 July, killing one person, and wounding another one.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Over the past day, the Russians carried out 76 attacks, firing 487 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, aircraft, and UAVs.

Russian forces fired 40 projectiles at the city of Kherson alone.

The Russian military targeted the residential areas of the oblast’s settlements; administration building in Novooleksandrivka rural hromada; the territory of two enterprises and a garage cooperative in the Kherson district. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed, and one more was wounded.

