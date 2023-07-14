UK intelligence explains why nuclear submarines won’t take part in Russian Navy Day parade

UK intelligence has suggested that Russia's cancellation of the participation of nuclear-powered submarines in the Russian Navy parade may be related to both their availability and some security concerns of the Russian leadership.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian media reported on 12 July that nuclear-powered submarines of the Northern Fleet will not be taking part in the Navy Day parade to be held in St Petersburg on 30 July.

As far as is known, this is the first year that nuclear-powered submarines will not participate since the celebration was founded in 2017.

Quote: "The change is likely primarily due to allow for maintenance and to retain availability for operations and training. There is also a realistic possibility that internal security concerns since Wagner Group’s attempted mutiny have contributed to the decision."

