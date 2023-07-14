Ukraine's ambassador to UK explains his comment on Zelenskyy's "unhealthy sarcasm"

Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, has elaborated on a comment he made about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "unhealthy sarcasm" in response to a recent remark by Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary.

Source: Prystaiko's comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Prystaiko: "The UK minister's sarcastic comment about Amazon received a similarly sarcastic response from President Zelenskyy. But I am sure that sarcasm is not necessary between friendly countries!"

Details: The ambassador said that if Wallace was not happy about something he could have contacted Prystaiko himself, instead of making it public.

"Moreover, President Zelenskyy and the entire Ukrainian people, including our soldiers who use British equipment, always say thank you to the UK," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace urged Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for their military support instead of constantly demanding the unblocking of new weapons.

When President Zelenskyy was asked to comment on this statement, he insisted that Ukraine is very grateful to the UK and its people for their support. But he also added that "we can wake up in the morning and thank the minister personally."

Prystaiko described Zelenskyy's words as "unhealthy sarcasm".

