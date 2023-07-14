All Sections
Ukraine's ambassador to UK explains his comment on Zelenskyy's "unhealthy sarcasm"

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 July 2023, 11:10
Ukraine's ambassador to UK explains his comment on Zelenskyy's unhealthy sarcasm
VADYM PRYSTAIKO, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, has elaborated on a comment he made about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "unhealthy sarcasm" in response to a recent remark by Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary.

Source: Prystaiko's comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Prystaiko: "The UK minister's sarcastic comment about Amazon received a similarly sarcastic response from President Zelenskyy. But I am sure that sarcasm is not necessary between friendly countries!"

Details: The ambassador said that if Wallace was not happy about something he could have contacted Prystaiko himself, instead of making it public.

"Moreover, President Zelenskyy and the entire Ukrainian people, including our soldiers who use British equipment, always say thank you to the UK," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Background:

Advertisement: