Ukraine's Foreign Minister does not think invitation to NATO postponed for bargaining with Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 July 2023, 11:33

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, sees no reason to assume that the United States leaves the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO open so that there is room for concessions in negotiations with Russia for peace.

Source:  Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with ICTV, quoted by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba was asked how plausible the assumption is that the United States wants to leave the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO for possible bargaining with the Russian Federation regarding negotiations to end the war.

The Foreign Minister replied that such a version "has the right to exist from the point of view of logic," but such a position is not voiced either publicly or in personal conversations with American officials.

Quote: "Even what I heard from President Biden – everyone heard it, we just heard it in more detail behind closed doors – and publicly, President Biden clearly said that now no one should doubt that Ukraine will be a member of NATO. 

When the President of the United States makes such a statement, it is obvious that he is making a certain political commitment."

Details: Kuleba added that Ukraine first hinted, and before the summit, "very bluntly" conveyed to partners that negotiations with anyone should not affect Ukraine's membership in the Alliance. "This is a goal that we will achieve under any conditions", he said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The minister added that he was generally satisfied with the results of the NATO summit and he believed that now the invitation for Ukraine was closer than it seemed.

Background:

  • The decision of the Vilnius summit of the North Atlantic alliance contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for an action plan for membership on Ukraine's way to the Alliance. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met."
  • The summit's decision does not include a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil. But European Pravda wrote there will also be political ones among them, that is, conditions related to reforms.

