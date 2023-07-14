Russian Orthodox Church prepares new transfer of Ukrainian POWs to Hungary – Ukraine's Intelligence

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is preparing a new transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) from Russia to Hungary.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on air during Radio Liberty broadcast

Quote: "There is no list [containing names of POWs to be transferred – ed.]. The search is underway to identify Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation and on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to participate in this latest special operation of the Russian secret services.

Advertisement:

We are talking about Ukrainians of Hungarian origin. According to our information, the mandatory element of participation on the part of Hungary is the ethnic Hungarian origin of Ukrainian citizens and their ability to speak Hungarian. This is the mediation of the Russian Orthodox Church. Unfortunately, this is just a cover and the work of the secret services."

Details: Meanwhile, the Defence Intelligence representative noted no contact with some of the Ukrainian servicemen previously transferred to Hungary.

"Ukraine still does not have access to some of them to make sure what is happening to them, what their condition is and whether they are really free to move around and are doing well," Yusov stressed.

Background: In early June, the Hungarian side announced that 11 Ukrainian POWs had been taken from Russia as part of an agreement between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Maltese Aid Service.

However, the Hungarian side did not allow Ukrainian diplomats any access to Ukrainian citizens, instead claiming that they had a free status, and denied the Hungarian government's involvement in the transfer of POWs.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán was personally interested in taking Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary. The minister said that "Orbán had to show Hungarians both in and outside Hungary that he was their only defender".

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko announced the arrival of three servicemen from Hungary to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!