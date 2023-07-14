All Sections
Bodies of 62 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought home

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 July 2023, 12:51
Bodies of 62 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought home
The bodies of 62 more fallen Ukrainian defenders were brought back to Ukraine on 14 July.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for People Missing Under Special Circumstances, on Telegram

Quote from Kotenko: "The bodies of servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine were handed over. Today [14 July 2023], we managed to bring the bodies of 62 defenders back to their families."

Details: The official said the bodies were repatriated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Joint Centre at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Civil-Military Cooperation Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organisations.

Kotenko noted that the process of recovering the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers is underway.

Background: On 12 July, Kotenko said that Ukraine had managed to recover the bodies of 19 people who had died in Russian captivity and that four more bodies would be taken back shortly.

