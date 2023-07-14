Ukraine's Defence Intelligence remembers submarine commander killed in Russia on anniversary of Vinnytsia attack

On the anniversary of the Russian army's attack on the centre of Vinnytsia, which left dozens of casualties, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recalled the murder of Stanislav Rzhytsky in Russia as an example of retribution against the invaders responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The Defence Intelligence has pointed out that exactly one year ago, on 14 July 2022, Russia committed a war crime in Vinnytsia: a strike with Kalibr cruise missiles on the city centre claimed the lives of 27 Ukrainians, including three young children.

The Russian military fired missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea.

That day, a conference on war crimes committed by Russia was taking place in The Hague.

Quote from the Defence Intelligence: "All Moscow slaughters, murderers of Ukrainian children, and all war criminals will be brought to justice by Ukraine. The day of reckoning will come – sooner or later, but inevitably.

The story of one Russian submarine commander involved in a war crime in Vinnytsia shows that you can hide from the court, but you cannot escape accountability."

Details: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is convinced that every war crime will be punished with justice.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine honours the memory of Vinnytsia residents, Ukrainians who became victims of "terrorist Russia".

Background:

On 14 July 2022, Russian troops fired missiles at the centre of Vinnytsia, damaging the Officers' House, the Yuvileinyi House, the Neuromed Medical Centre, cars on Peremohy Square and dozens of buildings nearby. The strike killed 27 civilians, hospitalised 80 more, and resulted in 202 people seeking medical assistance.

On 10 July 2023, in the Russian city of Krasnodar, Stanislav Rzhytsky, deputy head of the mobilisation department and former submarine commander, who could have been involved in missile strikes on Vinnytsia and other Ukrainian cities, was shot dead during a morning jog.

On 11 July 2023, The Investigative Committee of Russia reported about the detention of a man, whose involvement in the murder of Stanislav Rzhitskii.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms assassination of Russian commander involved in attacks on Ukraine: No witnesses to murder.

