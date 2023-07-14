Assault groups of Kara-Dah brigade advance 1,700 metres on Melitopol front

The assault groups of the Kara-Dah National Guard Brigade, supported by tanks, advanced more than 1,700 metres on the Melitopol front over the past week.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Department of Application Planning of the Chief Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, quoted by ArmyInform

Details: Units of the 15th Operational Brigade of the Kara-Dah National Guard with the forces and means attached to it, in cooperation with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continue to conduct offensive actions on the Melitopol front.

Quote: "During the reporting period, the brigade's assault groups, supported by tanks, advanced more than 1,700 metres to the south and southeast.

Our units are advancing in the face of dense enemy mining of the approaches to their positions and heavy firepower, which included 213 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks and artillery, and six airstrikes over the past week.

The enemy, in turn, carried out counter-offensive actions and tried to regain the lost positions, but was unsuccessful."

