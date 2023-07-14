All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Assault groups of Kara-Dah brigade advance 1,700 metres on Melitopol front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 14:47
Assault groups of Kara-Dah brigade advance 1,700 metres on Melitopol front
PHOTO: NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

The assault groups of the Kara-Dah National Guard Brigade, supported by tanks, advanced more than 1,700 metres on the Melitopol front over the past week.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Department of Application Planning of the Chief Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, quoted by ArmyInform

Details: Units of the 15th Operational Brigade of the Kara-Dah National Guard with the forces and means attached to it, in cooperation with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continue to conduct offensive actions on the Melitopol front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "During the reporting period, the brigade's assault groups, supported by tanks, advanced more than 1,700 metres to the south and southeast.

Our units are advancing in the face of dense enemy mining of the approaches to their positions and heavy firepower, which included 213 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks and artillery, and six airstrikes over the past week.

The enemy, in turn, carried out counter-offensive actions and tried to regain the lost positions, but was unsuccessful."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: