9 ammunition storage points and almost a company of occupiers destroyed on Tavriia front

STOCK PHOTO FROM THE JOINT PRESS CENTRE FOR THE TAVRIIA FRONT DEFENCE FORCES

On the Tavriia front, Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed more than a company of occupiers (killed and wounded) and nine Russian ammunition storage points over the last 24 hours.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, on Telegram

Quote: "Artillery units of the Defence Forces carried out 1177 firing missions during the day [in the Tavriia area - ed.].

Over the last 24 hours, enemy losses (killed and wounded) amounted to more than a company.

Advertisement:

33 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including 2 armoured personnel vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 D-30 howitzers, 2 Zala UAVs, an Orlan-10 UAV, a Merlin UAV, a 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery system, a Strela anti-aircraft missile system, a Pole-21 electronic warfare system, and vehicles.

Nine enemy ammunition storage points were also destroyed."

