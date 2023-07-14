All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


9 ammunition storage points and almost a company of occupiers destroyed on Tavriia front

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 23:32
9 ammunition storage points and almost a company of occupiers destroyed on Tavriia front
STOCK PHOTO FROM THE JOINT PRESS CENTRE FOR THE TAVRIIA FRONT DEFENCE FORCES

On the Tavriia front, Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed more than a company of occupiers (killed and wounded) and nine Russian ammunition storage points over the last 24 hours.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, on Telegram

Quote: "Artillery units of the Defence Forces carried out 1177 firing missions during the day [in the Tavriia area - ed.].

Over the last 24 hours, enemy losses (killed and wounded) amounted to more than a company.

Advertisement:

33 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including 2 armoured personnel vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 D-30 howitzers, 2 Zala UAVs, an Orlan-10 UAV, a Merlin UAV, a 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery system, a Strela anti-aircraft missile system, a Pole-21 electronic warfare system, and vehicles.

Nine enemy ammunition storage points were also destroyed."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: