9 ammunition storage points and almost a company of occupiers destroyed on Tavriia front

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 23:32
STOCK PHOTO FROM THE JOINT PRESS CENTRE FOR THE TAVRIIA FRONT DEFENCE FORCES

On the Tavriia front, Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed more than a company of occupiers (killed and wounded) and nine Russian ammunition storage points over the last 24 hours.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, on Telegram

Quote: "Artillery units of the Defence Forces carried out 1177 firing missions during the day [in the Tavriia area - ed.].

Over the last 24 hours, enemy losses (killed and wounded) amounted to more than a company.

33 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including 2 armoured personnel vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 D-30 howitzers, 2 Zala UAVs, an Orlan-10 UAV, a Merlin UAV, a 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery system, a Strela anti-aircraft missile system, a Pole-21 electronic warfare system, and vehicles.

Nine enemy ammunition storage points were also destroyed."

