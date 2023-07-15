All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Africa should do "right thing" if Putin comes to BRICS summit – ICC chief prosecutor

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 02:54
South Africa should do right thing if Putin comes to BRICS summit – ICC chief prosecutor
Karim Khan, Photo: ICC-CPI.INT

South Africa must do the "right thing" and abide by international law if Russian President Vladimir Putin personally attends the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month.

Source: Karim Khan, International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor, in an interview with CNN

Quote: "South Africa has felt a crime against humanity for decades, the crime of apartheid, I don't think they need lessons from me. 

They are voluntarily a state party to the ICC, they know what the law is, and I think they would do the right thing. And we will assess what actually happens at the BRICS summit and respond accordingly."

Advertisement:

Details: In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, for committing the war crime of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. 

Since the court does not hold trials in absentia, Putin must either be extradited by Moscow or arrested outside Russia.

Most of the world's countries, 123, are parties to the treaty, and the ICC statute provides that all participating states have a legal obligation to cooperate with the court, including executing arrest warrants.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

However, South Africa, the country hosting this year's BRICS meeting, has granted diplomatic immunity to all participants, meaning Putin might be able to travel to the country despite the ICC warrant for his arrest.

Background: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in August in person; the Kremlin says it has not yet decided.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: