Ground Forces Commander posts video of defenders destroying Russian tanks with FPV drones

The Ukrainian military, using FPV kamikaze drones, destroyed two Russian tanks, the T-80 and T-90M Proryv.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ashard group, the Ochi [Eyes] division of the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is operating FPV kamikaze drones."

Details: Syrskyi clarified that two Russian tanks, the T-80 and T-90M Proryv, were destroyed in cooperation with the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!