All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground Forces Commander posts video of defenders destroying Russian tanks with FPV drones

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 04:28
Ground Forces Commander posts video of defenders destroying Russian tanks with FPV drones
Scrrenshot from video

The Ukrainian military, using FPV kamikaze drones, destroyed two Russian tanks, the T-80 and T-90M Proryv.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "The Ashard group, the Ochi [Eyes] division of the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is operating FPV kamikaze drones."

Details: Syrskyi clarified that two Russian tanks, the T-80 and T-90M Proryv, were destroyed in cooperation with the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: