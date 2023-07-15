Ground Forces Commander posts video of defenders destroying Russian tanks with FPV drones
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 04:28
The Ukrainian military, using FPV kamikaze drones, destroyed two Russian tanks, the T-80 and T-90M Proryv.
Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The Ashard group, the Ochi [Eyes] division of the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is operating FPV kamikaze drones."
Details: Syrskyi clarified that two Russian tanks, the T-80 and T-90M Proryv, were destroyed in cooperation with the 3rd Assault Brigade.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!