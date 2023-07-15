Ukrainian defenders kill another 590 Russian invaders, destroy 5 tanks and 24 UAVs

PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, the Defence Forces killed another 590 Russian invaders and destroyed five tanks and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 15 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 237,180 (+590) military personnel;

4,102 (+5) tanks;

8,019 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

4,463 (+14) artillery systems;

680 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

425 (+2) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

310 (+0) helicopters;

3,807 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs;

1,273 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

7,036 (+17) vehicles and tankers;

664 (+2) special vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!