Ukrainian defenders kill another 590 Russian invaders, destroy 5 tanks and 24 UAVs
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 07:52
Over the past day, the Defence Forces killed another 590 Russian invaders and destroyed five tanks and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 15 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 237,180 (+590) military personnel;
- 4,102 (+5) tanks;
- 8,019 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,463 (+14) artillery systems;
- 680 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 425 (+2) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 310 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,807 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 1,273 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 7,036 (+17) vehicles and tankers;
- 664 (+2) special vehicles.
