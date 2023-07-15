All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 10:27
South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY and Yoon Suk Yeol, May 2023, Photo: YONHAP

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

Source: Yonhap, citing the president’s office

Details: According to the president's senior press secretary, Yoon and his first lady, Kim Keon Hee, arrived in Ukraine from Poland.

Yeol visited the site of mass murders in Bucha, near Kyiv, and then Irpin.

Advertisement:

He plans to lay a wreath at the military monument before the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The visit concludes a two-day trip during which the South Korean president visited Lithuania for a NATO summit and then Poland for an official visit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: