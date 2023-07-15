South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

Source: Yonhap, citing the president’s office

Details: According to the president's senior press secretary, Yoon and his first lady, Kim Keon Hee, arrived in Ukraine from Poland.

Yeol visited the site of mass murders in Bucha, near Kyiv, and then Irpin.

He plans to lay a wreath at the military monument before the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The visit concludes a two-day trip during which the South Korean president visited Lithuania for a NATO summit and then Poland for an official visit.

