South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 10:27
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine.
Source: Yonhap, citing the president’s office
Details: According to the president's senior press secretary, Yoon and his first lady, Kim Keon Hee, arrived in Ukraine from Poland.
Advertisement:
Yeol visited the site of mass murders in Bucha, near Kyiv, and then Irpin.
He plans to lay a wreath at the military monument before the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The visit concludes a two-day trip during which the South Korean president visited Lithuania for a NATO summit and then Poland for an official visit.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!