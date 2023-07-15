All Sections
Ukraine's invitation to NATO tied to end of war – Lithuanian President

European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 13:08

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has said that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is mainly linked to the war's end.

Source: Nausėda while commenting on the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, reports European Pravda, referring to LRT

Details: According to Nausėda, no one in NATO is now wondering whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO. 

"Many decisions have been made that primarily strengthen our security and strength," he said.

The Lithuanian President noted that Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy know the conditions for joining NATO, but they fear their list could be endless. 

"They are afraid of the wording. Based on the fact that ‘if the conditions are met’, more and more new requirements can be put forward," Nausėda added. 

He said that he assured Zelenskyy that everyone in NATO supports Ukraine. 

Background:

  • The decision of the Vilnius summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for an action plan for membership on Ukraine's way to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met."
  • The summit's decision does not include a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil. But, according to the European Pravda, there will also be political ones among them, i.e. ones related to reforms.

