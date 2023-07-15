Zelenskyy calls on Korea to join G7 declaration on Ukraine

ZELENSKYY AND YOON SUK YEOL IN KYIV ON 15 JULY, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged South Korea to join the Group of Seven declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Kyiv

Quote: "I invited the Republic of Korea to join the declaration of support for Ukraine agreed with the leaders of the Group of Seven."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the Korean citizens because of the flood in their country.

He also said that the Korean President visited Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast on Saturday and saw the aftermath of the Russian occupation with his own eyes.

"But Bucha and Irpin are only two of the thousands of Ukrainian cities that have been affected by Russian terror. The scale of suffering and destruction brought by Russia is colossal, so the scale of global cooperation in order to restore security and guarantee stable peace must also be colossal," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Korea "firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and provides us with significant political, security, and humanitarian support".

In particular, the president noted that the agreement on the transfer of special purpose vehicles and equipment, including demining machines, is already being implemented.

He also thanked his Korean counterpart for new initiatives regarding financial, technical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"I informed [Yoon Suk Yeol – ed.] about our efforts to implement the peace formula and I am grateful for the interest of the Republic of Korea in specific points of the formula. It is important that the Republic of Korea be a participant in the global peace summit. I am grateful for the Republic of Korea’s willingness to support our efforts in matters of food, energy, and global security," Zelenskyy said.

He also invited Korea to "express its leadership in creating rehabilitation centres in Ukraine".

Previously: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said his country would increase the amount of military and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine in 2023.

Background:

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the countries of the Group of Seven agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders agreed not on specific parameters of security guarantees, but on their framework, while specific bilateral treaties will be signed later. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects four or five more countries to join the initiative.

After that, the Czech president announced such intentions.

The Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – also welcomed the G7 declaration on security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security. The Netherlands also announced its accession to the initiative.

