All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says quick end to war directly depends on global support

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 July 2023, 16:47
Zelenskyy says quick end to war directly depends on global support
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the speed of war ending directly depends on Ukraine's support by the international community.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Now, when the speed of ending the war directly depends on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything possible to ensure that such support is as intensive and meaningful as possible.

Advertisement:

In 15 days of July, we've already held negotiations, meetings, events with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Türkiye, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Also Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Guinea-Bissau. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Michel, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew… Today, very meaningfully, Mr. President of the Republic of Korea. 

And we will maintain the highest tempo of international work at all levels to restore peace for all our land and all our people."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Kyiv on Saturday, 15 July, is the first visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine during the entire period of diplomatic relations between our states.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The president also emphasised that Ukraine cannot "leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation".

"Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign. I am grateful to all our partners – every leader, every politician, public figure, every country that really supports us in the fact that only the complete liberation of our entire Ukrainian territory will allow the full force of the international rules-based order to be restored," Zelenskyy said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: