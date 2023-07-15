Zelenskyy says quick end to war directly depends on global support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the speed of war ending directly depends on Ukraine's support by the international community.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Now, when the speed of ending the war directly depends on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything possible to ensure that such support is as intensive and meaningful as possible.

In 15 days of July, we've already held negotiations, meetings, events with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Türkiye, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Also Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Guinea-Bissau. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Michel, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew… Today, very meaningfully, Mr. President of the Republic of Korea.

And we will maintain the highest tempo of international work at all levels to restore peace for all our land and all our people."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Kyiv on Saturday, 15 July, is the first visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine during the entire period of diplomatic relations between our states.

The president also emphasised that Ukraine cannot "leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation".

"Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign. I am grateful to all our partners – every leader, every politician, public figure, every country that really supports us in the fact that only the complete liberation of our entire Ukrainian territory will allow the full force of the international rules-based order to be restored," Zelenskyy said.

