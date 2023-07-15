All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 July 2023, 20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar believes Ukrainian society has mastered the specifics of information flow during the war unprecedentedly fast.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "We may now say that our society has mastered the specifics of information reporting during the war in an unprecedentedly fast manner and has learned to identify hostile psychological operations (PSYOPs) very well."

Details: Maliar believes that the greatest information challenge of this war is not Russian disinformation but rather the necessity for the entire society to switch to a wartime information regime.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine has not introduced military censorship. We assumed that our society is mature and that explanations would be enough. Throughout the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has held many offline meetings with bloggers, experts and journalists, and we always found understanding. A year ago, the MoD developed and submitted rules for covering military information to all oblast administrations. Every head of the military-civilian administration is in touch with us 24/7 on this issue. And the result is clear," she said.

The deputy minister said that "the stake on the maturity of society was right".

Meanwhile, she noted there are people who "could post anything for the sake of views and likes" and make public capital on the military topic.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

"However, the mature society has condemned and distrusted such people," Maliar added.

"We still have sporadic leaks of sensitive information from enlisted military personnel. There are cases when civilians help brigades in exchange for information and even in exchange for interviews with certain media. The MoD, along with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is addressing this issue. But isolated cases in an army of several hundred thousand is not a bad result," she concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
All News
Advertisement: