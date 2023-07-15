Car that Lithuania provided to Zelenskyy for NATO summit was 15 years old, but safe

The car that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was provided with at the NATO summit in Vilnius may not have been brand-new, but it is the safest one in the Lithuanian state guard’s fleet.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

PHOTO: ELTA / DAINIUS LABUTIS Advertisement:

Details: While many of the summit’s attendees travelled in new luxury cars, Zelenskyy was provided with an outwardly simple 15-year-old Mercedes Benz from the Lithuanian State Security Service (VAT).

Paulus Nemira, the First Deputy Head of the VAT, said it is the most reliable and safest car they have in the fleet.

Quote: "It is in excellent condition and running order. It’s not the year of manufacture that’s important, but the level of protection," he said.

Nemira said the car is armoured on all sides and has bulletproof glass. For security reasons, not all the details of its protection are disclosed.

"Cars like this one protect the people inside not only from bullets, but also from explosions. There are additional systems that supply oxygen and help prevent suffocation from smoke, and other solutions that can save lives in case of danger," he said.

Nemira added that such cars are typically used during official bilateral visits.

As Lithuania was unable to provide cars with the appropriate level of protection to all the leaders, the security services of many countries brought their own vehicles. The US president brought his own armoured Cadillac. The British, German, French and Turkish delegations also brought their own cars.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





