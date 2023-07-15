All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Car that Lithuania provided to Zelenskyy for NATO summit was 15 years old, but safe

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 21:07
Car that Lithuania provided to Zelenskyy for NATO summit was 15 years old, but safe
ZELENSKYY'S CAR IN VILNIUS. PHOTO BY ELTA / ŽYGYMANTAS GEDVILA

The car that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was provided with at the NATO summit in Vilnius may not have been brand-new, but it is the safest one in the Lithuanian state guard’s fleet. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

 

PHOTO: ELTA / DAINIUS LABUTIS

Advertisement:

Details: While many of the summit’s attendees travelled in new luxury cars, Zelenskyy was provided with an outwardly simple 15-year-old Mercedes Benz from the Lithuanian State Security Service (VAT).

Paulus Nemira, the First Deputy Head of the VAT, said it is the most reliable and safest car they have in the fleet. 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Quote: "It is in excellent condition and running order. It’s not the year of manufacture that’s important, but the level of protection," he said. 

Nemira said the car is armoured on all sides and has bulletproof glass. For security reasons, not all the details of its protection are disclosed. 

"Cars like this one protect the people inside not only from bullets, but also from explosions. There are additional systems that supply oxygen and help prevent suffocation from smoke, and other solutions that can save lives in case of danger," he said. 

Nemira added that such cars are typically used during official bilateral visits.

As Lithuania was unable to provide cars with the appropriate level of protection to all the leaders, the security services of many countries brought their own vehicles. The US president brought his own armoured Cadillac. The British, German, French and Turkish delegations also brought their own cars. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
All News
Advertisement: