Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 July 2023, 22:36
MAP OF AIR-RAID WARNINGS AS OF 22:05

The Ukrainian Air Force has recorded the takeoff of two Tu-22M3 aircraft from Russia, which means the danger of cruise missile launches.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, alerts.in.ua

Quote: "East, South, Centre – the danger of missile attack!

The departure of two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from Mozdok Airfield (North Caucasus) was recorded. There is a danger of cruise missile launches! Don't ignore the air-raid warning!".

Details: As of 22:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, as well as traditionally in Luhansk Oblast and occupied Crimea.

Updated: Later, the Air Force reported that the missiles were flying towards Zaporizhzhia.

At 22:29 an all-clear has been issued.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

